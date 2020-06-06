Man arrested in connection with Worcester stabbing

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Georgia is being charged with assault and battery after police say he stabbed a man for his cellphone in Worcester.

Officers responding to a stabbing at Speedway Gas Station on Park Avenue on Friday after 4:30 p.m. found a 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound, police said.

An investigation determined that he was stabbed by a suspect, identified as Homer Reynolds, 33, after refusing to hand over his cellphone, according to police.

Officers located Reynolds and seized a knife during his arrest, police said.

He is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

