Man arrested in deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police made an arrest Monday in connection to an October murder in Dorchester.

Gregory Simmons, 26, of Dorchester, was taken into custody on an active warrant out for charges of murder, attempted armed robbery while masked, and unlawful possession of a firearm, police say.

Back on Oct. 6, 2018, at about 11:35 p.m., police responded to the sound of gunfire while on patrol in the area of 528 Washington St. in Dorchester.

Officers located Jose Williams, 67, of Dorchester, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

