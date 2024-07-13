MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Candia, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this month, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a cyclist hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Central and Union streets on July 3 learned from witnesses that a black Nissan Rogue had hit a 71-year-old man on a bicycle and kept going, according to Manchester police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where we succumbed to his injuries several days later.

After an investigation, Stanley Richardson turned himself in to police on a charge of felony conduct after an accident resulting in injury or death. He was ordered held on preventative detention pending a court hearing.

