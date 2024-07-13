MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Candia, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this month, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a cyclist hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Central and Union streets on July 3 learned from witnesses that a black Nissan Rogue had hit a 71-year-old man on a bicycle and kept going, according to Manchester police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where we succumbed to his injuries several days later.

After an investigation, Stanley Richardson turned himself in to police on a charge of felony conduct after an accident resulting in injury or death. He was ordered held on preventative detention pending a court hearing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox