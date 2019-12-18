Man arrested in death of transgender teen who had been missing since June

(WHDH) — Authorities have reportedly made an arrest in connection with the death of a transgender teen who had been missing since June.

David Bogdanov, 25, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, The Oregonian reported.

Police in Vancouver, Washington, launched an investigation into Kuhnhausen’s sudden disappearance on June 10 and learned she had been staying with friends on June 5 but that she left to meet up with an unknown man, according to the news outlet.

Investigators reportedly learned Kuhnhausen had been chatting with Bogdanov on Snapchat and that she was picked up in his car.

Bogdanov allegedly admitted to police that he asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car after he learned she was transgender but a lengthy analysis of phone records told a different story.

The analysis reportedly showed Bogdanov was near Larch Mountain on the morning of June 6. Eight months later, on Dec. 7, a passerby is found a human skull in the woods near the mountain. Testing later confirmed the remains were that of Kuhnhausen.

Kuhnhausen’s cause of death has not yet been released.

A Vancouver police spokesperson told the news outlet that it’s unclear how the two met and how long they had been seeing each other.

Bogdanov was arrested Tuesday. He was slated to face a judge on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)