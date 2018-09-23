Man arrested in Derry, NH stabbing

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say he stabbed another man in Derry, New Hampshire on Saturday

The 18-year-old victim, who suffered serious injuries, was stabbed in the parking lot at 15 Fairway Drive and taken to Parkland Medical center and was later transported by med-flight to a Boston hospital, according to police.

Witnesses spoke to the police following the incident and provided them with a possible suspect.

Kameron Simoneau of Derry was arrested on charges of first-degree assault.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was listed in “serious condition” Saturday night.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Derry Police Department at 603-432-6111.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)