WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a double shooting near a Caribbean Festival in Worcester last month, officials said.

Members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad, Worcester police, and US Marshals learned that Omar Molina was in Holden on Tuesday and placed him under arrest on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a house, according to Worcester police.

He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the sound of gunshots from the area of Salisbury and Boynton streets around 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 found a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two victims were innocent bystanders who were unrelated to the dispute that prompted the shooting.

