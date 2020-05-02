Man arrested in downtown Boston beating that left victim seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 60-year-old man is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge after police say he viciously beat a man in downtown Boston on Friday night.

Officers patrolling the area responded to a reported disturbance in the area of Cambridge and Blossom streets around 8:30 p.m., where they found a victim unconscious after being kicked in the head multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but was in stable condition.

Darwin May, of Boston, was arrested at the scene and will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

