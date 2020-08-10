Man arrested in Fall River on charges stemming from shooting in Quincy

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Springfield man is facing firearm charges stemming from a shooting in Quincy, police said Monday.

Fall River police arrested Cleveland Clay, 33, on outstanding warrants after seeing him at a gas station on Sunday, officials said. When arresting Clay, police allegedly found ecstasy and cocaine on him.

Clay was arrested on warrants for assault and battery with a gun, armed robbery, shooting a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded gun without a license, and possessing ammunition without a license.

He will be summonsed on drug charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)