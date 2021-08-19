PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of two Boston men outside a Providence nightclub, according to police.

Miguel Lacourt, 36, of Johnston was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. during a car stop in the Providence suburb.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi said Lacourt was wanted on a warrant for the shooting at the Fuego Lounge in the city’s Elmwood neighborhood earlier this month.

The victims were identified by police as Mario Diaz, 27, and Kerwins Pimental, 29.

According to Providence police, the men were among a group of 10 friends celebrating a birthday at Fuego Lounge on Aug. 7 when a fight broke out with another group sometime after 2 a.m.

At one point while they were outside the nightclub, an individual retrieved a gun from a vehicle and shot Diaz and Pimental, according to investigators. Police said they don’t know whether the two groups knew each other before the confrontation.

Diaz died at the scene and Pimental was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. The shootings marked the city’s 14th and 15th homicides this year.

It couldn’t immediately be determined if Lacourt has a lawyer.

