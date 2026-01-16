WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in the city Thursday night.

Tailor Quinonez was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault with intent to murder.

At around 8:30 p.m., a stabbing victim was located on Main Street; the victim, “suffering stab wounds to the torso area, flagged down a passerby for assistance”.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Quinonez was located near the scene. Police said he had a wound to his forehead and a laceration on his hand.

After an investigation, he was placed under arrest.

A section of the road was taped off and evidence markers were placed around a white sedan.

