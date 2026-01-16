WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in the city Thursday night.

Tailor Quinonez was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault with intent to murder.

At around 8:30 p.m., a stabbing victim was located on Main Street; the victim, “suffering stab wounds to the torso area, flagged down a passerby for assistance”.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Quinonez was located near the scene. Police said he had a wound to his forehead and a laceration on his hand.

After an investigation, he was placed under arrest.

A section of the road was taped off and evidence markers were placed around a white sedan.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox