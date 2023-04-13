MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested Thursday in Georgia and after being charged last month with murder in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 79-year-old Malden man.

Dion Smith, 33, had a warrant out for his arrest previously in connection to the victim’s stolen car, state and local officials said.

Ronald Gilbert, of Malden, was found dead in February, but officials believe he was stabbed more than 30 times in late December. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Glenn Cronin released in a joint statement announcing that Smith was arrested without incident early this morning.

Officials announced he was charged with murder on March 15, and said he and Gilbert did not appear to know each other.

