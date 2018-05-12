Man arrested in Jamaica Plain shooting that killed 2

JAMAICA PLAIN (WHDH) — Boston police arrested a 28-year-old Dorchester man in connection with a shooting that killed two people last week in Jamaica Plain.

The shooting happened on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. The two victims were 58-year-old Clayborn Blair and 23-year-old Christopher Joyce. Joyce was set to graduate from Salem State University later this month.

The suspect was charged with two counts of murder and is due in court on Monday.

