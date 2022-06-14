LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man was arrested in the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell on Tuesday after Special Investigation Section Detectives found items including a handgun and cocaine on him.

Police executed a search warrant and recovered a 9mm Glock handgun, 1,425 grams of cocaine, 84 grams of fentanyl and $59,756.

Officials charged the man with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of ammunition and a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a large capacity firearm and receiving stolen property.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox