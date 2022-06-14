LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man was arrested in the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell on Tuesday after Special Investigation Section Detectives found items including a handgun and cocaine on him.

Police executed a search warrant and recovered a 9mm Glock handgun, 1,425 grams of cocaine, 84 grams of fentanyl and $59,756.

Officials charged the man with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of ammunition and a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a large capacity firearm and receiving stolen property.

