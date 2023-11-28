MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man was arrested in Malden Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this month, officials said.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced the arrest of Giovanne Morris in a joint statement.

The arrest came 10 days after officials said 42-year-old Carlos Rodriguez was shot near the intersection of Lowell Street and Chestnut Street on Nov. 18

Officials said Manchester police first responded to the area around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Authorities were then called back to the area roughly 45 minutes later for a reported shooting.

Officers found Rodriguez injured at the scene and he later died, according to Formella and Aldenberg.

An investigation got underway after this shooting. On Tuesday, officials said Morris, a former Manchester resident, was taken into custody in Malden on weapons charges. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Malden District Court later in the day as a fugitive from justice.

Formella and Aldenberg in their statement said investigators have identified all parties involved in the Nov. 18 shooting.

Officials continued, saying “[T]he ongoing investigation includes whether the person who shot Mr. Rodriguez acted in self-defense.”

Officials said investigators believe there are additional bystanders who had not come forward as of Tuesday and asked anyone with information about this incident to contact Manchester police by calling (603) 668-8711 and asking for the detective unit.

