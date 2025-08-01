MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An El Salvadorian national man was arrested and is accused of rape and possession of child sex abuse materials.

Manuel Umana Solorzano, 29, faces several charges.

According to Milford police, Umana Solorzano left his home around 5:41 a.m. on Friday as detectives were running surveillance on him.

As he left his home, Umana Solorzano fled on foot toward North Bow Street, ensuing a chase with police.

Police say the pursuit ended shortly after when Umana Solorzano turned to police, assumed a fighting stance, and reached for his waistband after ignoring police commands.

Umana Solorzano was booked at the Milford Police Department.

