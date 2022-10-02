TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man arrested after the body of his mother was found burning in a yard has died after suffering a “medical emergency” while in his jail cell, according to law officials.

Adam Howe, 34, was originally arrested and charged in connection with the murder of his 70-year-old mother in Truro on Friday. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 3, before he suffered an apparent medical emergency in his cell over the weekend, according to a Bristol County Jail public information officer.

In a statement, the PIO said Howe was taken to a hospital in New Bedford where he was later pronounced dead. As of Sunday night, no cause of death has been determined as Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigate.

Howe was brought into custody Friday night after emergency crews responded to a wellness check and a separate report of a fire around 9:30 p.m., only to discover him standing in the front yard of a home, next to a fire that first responders soon realized was a burning body.

Howe then ran into the house and locked the door before the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team later entered and apprehended him.

Evidence suggested that Howe’s mother, Susan, was the deceased, according to the DA’s Office.

State Police detectives were investigating the matter along with Truro Police and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

