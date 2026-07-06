NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after three officers were hit by fireworks in Monte Park in New Bedford.

Jahn Carlos Baez, 19, was charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Sunday night, police say they responded to Monte Park to help disperse large crowds after the Cape Verdean Independence Day festivities.

As they worked to escort people from the area, a lit firework was thrown near them. Moments later, they say another one was thrown in their direction, hitting three of them.

The suspect, identified as Carlos Baez, was later apprehended after fleeing the scene on foot.

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