NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing criminal charges following his arrest in connection with an assault in Nashua, New Hampshire earlier this month that left a 4-year-old boy with serious head and facial injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault Jan. 19 found the injured boy and identified Jose Gurley as the suspect. A warrant for first-degree assault was applied for and granted.

On Friday, Gurley was located and arrested at a home in Cornish, Maine.

He is being held at the York County Jail while he awaits extradition back to New Hampshire.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

