BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who previously lived in the North End was recently arrested at his home in New Jersey in connection with a string of sexual assaults in Boston dating back more than 15 years, officials announced on Tuesday.

Boston Police Commissioner, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joe Bonavolonta said the man, identified as Matthew Nilo, was allegedly responsible for four different attacks in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown between 2007 and 2008.

Authorities said they were able to use DNA evidence to link the crimes and track Nilo down, despite the years since the incidents themselves.

“You should know that, despite the passage of time, the FBI, the Boston Police Department and our law enforcement partners will not give up and we will continue to use any technological advancement we can to seek justice for you and your families,” Bonavolonta said.

Police have asked anyone with further information in the case to contact Boston police or the FBI.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)