REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man arrested in a drug bust at a state migrant shelter in Revere is now facing federal charges.

Leonardo Andujar Sanchez, 28, appeared in federal court in Boston Wednesday. Investigators say he entered the United States illegally.

According to federal court paperwork, Sanchez’s girlfriend called police saying he had a gun and drugs in the hotel room they got through a refugee program.

Investigators say they found over $1 million worth of fentanyl, along with an assault rifle, in his room at the Quality Inn hotel off Route 1.

Sanchez is being held without bail.

Governor Maura Healey spoke about the drug bust and the state’s plane to combat illegal drug use in state shelters.

“There is zero tolerance for criminal activity or bad actors within any of the shelter sites or state-sponsored sites and in any instance where we’ve heard about, learned about, that we’ve taken quick action and that will continue to be the policy,” Healey said.

The governor has ordered inspections of all state migrant shelters in the wake of this arrest.

