WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Rhode Island in connection with a deadly shooting in Worcester last year.

Lino Menjivar has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Allendale Street on April 13 that left 24-year-old Bob Nuah dead.

Police say he was located in Pawtucket as the result of a collaboration between the Worcester Police Department, US Marshals RIVFTF, US Marshals Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force, D/MA, D/RI, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, and Pawtucket Police Department.

Chief Paul Saucier said, “I want to thank the men and women of the Worcester Police Department, and our partner agencies, for their dedication and nonstop resilience in solving this homicide and bringing some closure to the Nuah family.”

