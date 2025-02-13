BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Roxbury last month, officials announced.

Christopher Baker, 36, unhoused, was arrested in connection with the Jan. 18 hit-and-run on Washington Street that left Taylor Wilkinson dead and her sister injured, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Roxbury District Court on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and death, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

