Man arrested in the Dominican Republic to be arraigned for 1990 murder in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of a 1990 murder in Lowell was arrested in Dominican Republic and put on a plane to face arraignment in Woburn on Monday, authorities said.

Jose Armanda Betances, 58, was located in the Dominican Republic this month, the FBI said.

He was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Andrew Alexander and indicted by a grand jury 29 years ago, according to the FBI.

FBI special agents and a Lowell police officer escorted Betances onto a flight from the Dominican Republic to Logan International Airport on Friday, authorities said.

Betances will be held by Lowell police until his arraignment on Monday in Woburn Superior Court.

He faces a maximum five year sentence for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the FBI said.

