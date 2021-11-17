BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Boston Public Schools student’s $3,000 saxophone, authorities announced Wednesday.

The 16-year-old student was the MBTA’s Fields Corner station on the afternoon of Oct. 29 when a man grabbed her instrument and fled, according to the Transit Police Department.

After releasing surveillance images of the suspect, detectives were able to identify the man in question as a 59-year-old Dorchester resident. His name has not been released.

The saxophone has since been returned to the student.

It’s not clear when the suspect will be called to court.

