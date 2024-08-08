WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in Worcester Wednesday after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately in the area of Coes Pond, police announced.

Worcester police in a statement said officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of an adult male “behaving inappropriately toward a child.”

Once on scene, police said, officers learned a child had been touched by an “older male.” Three other men interrupted the incident and followed the man to another location, where they called police.

Worcester police did not publicly identify the man they arrested but said he has been the subject of multiple complaints from residents alleging similar incidents.

Police said he also had an active arrest warrant for a similar offense.

