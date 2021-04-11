Man arrested in Worcester double shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Worcester on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of John Street around 9:25 p.m. found a 34-year-old man injured in a parking lot and a second victim, a 32-year-old man, nearby, according to Worcester police.

A 19-year-old man was also found who appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma.

The three victims were transported to the local hospital by ambulance.

Troy Morvan, 25, of Litchfield Street, was arrested when he arrived at the hospital with “injuries consistent with having been in a confrontation.”

He is expected to be arraigned on two counts of armed assault to murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

