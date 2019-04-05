Man arrested, kilo of heroin seized after traffic stop in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Jamaica Plain man was arrested and a kilogram of heroin was seized following a traffic stop in Canton Thursday night, police say.

Just before midnight, police pulled over a speeding black Lexus sedan with Rhode Island temporary license plates and determined the plates were fraudulent, according to state police.

Prior to the vehicle being removed from the scene, police searched the vehicle and found a large black plastic bag containing approximately $35,000 in cash bundled together in a suspicious manner, police say.

A K-9 search of the vehicle at state police barracks revealed one kilogram of heroin packaged in brick form hidden in the vehicle, according to police.

Bolivar Torres, 36, was charged with trafficking in heroin, speeding, forging a fraudulent RMV document, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to be arraigned today in Stoughton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)