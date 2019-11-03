Man arrested on 2nd drunken driving charge after head-on Chelsea crash

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing his second drunken driving offense after a head-on crash in Chelsea on Sunday, police said.

The driver of one of the cars involved in the crash on Webster Street was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, and taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, Chelsea police said.

No other information was immediately available.

MV crash on Webster w/operator of one MV arrested for OUI 2nd. He was taken to CHA Hospital for non life threatening injuries. Scene cleared – road reopened. pic.twitter.com/sH5h5D4q8v — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) November 4, 2019

