Man arrested on 5th DUI charge after leading authorities on chase

(WHDH) – A 56-year-old man who was arrested last week on his fifth DUI charge after leading law enforcement officials on a chase was also slapped with his 12th driving with a revoked or suspended license charge, authorities said.

Gordon Ormond, 56, of Port Richey, Florida, was driving a white van when he mowed down a basketball hoop as he led deputies on a high-speed pursuit, WFTS-TV reports.

Deputies had to use stop sticks to bring Ormond’s van to a halt, according to a video of the chase obtained by the news outlet.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, Ormond admitted to driving with a suspended license, audio captured on body cameras indicate.

“I’m driving on a suspended license,” Ormond could be heard telling deputies.

After allegedly refusing to take a breath test, Ormond defended his character as he stood handcuffed on the side of the road.

“I’m a very good guy,” he said in the video. “I just wanted to park in front of my friend’s house.”

Ormond has since been released on $10,000 bond.

