CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of a Cambridge man in connection with a series of brutal attacks against cats in the city.

Rashad Gober, 31, of Cambridge was arrested without incident at his home on Thursday and is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on four counts of animal cruelty, according to a statement issued by the Cambridge Police Department, the City of Cambridge Animal Commission and the MSPCA Law Enforcement Division.

On Thursday, May 6, a Cambridge animal control officer responded to a call about an animal crying underneath a car and found that a cat, whose hind legs were bound with masking tape, had already died.

A necropsy showed that a large percentage of “Gosha’s” fur was missing, and the cat suffered multiple BB gunshot wounds across its face and body. During an investigation into the May 6 animal cruelty case, two additional, past cat cruelty cases in East Cambridge were brought to the attention of the Cambridge Police Department, Animal Commission and the MSPCA.

A BB gun was used to injure “Tammy” on March 3 or 4 in East Cambridge; fortunately, the cat was able to recover from its injuries. At some point between May 2-5, another East Cambridge cat — “Buddy” – suffered chemical burns, but was also able to recover from their injuries.



During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Gober claimed to find Buddy in his back yard and brought it into his apartment for medical attention.

Gober had allegedly notified the owner through a neighborhood social networking app that he found the cat and returned Buddy to her. After investigating tips submitted from the community and gaining further information during their investigation, the Cambridge Police and the MSPCA recovered key evidence in these cases from Gober’s apartment, vehicle, and phone.

“We recognize and can understand the great alarm these cases caused to the East Cambridge community and particularly to the cat owners,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr. “We have invested significant resources and closely collaborated with the Animal Commission, the MSPCA, and Middlesex District Attorney’s Office to ensure justice would be served following these very disturbing acts. We are grateful for the community’s ongoing support during our investigation, and I commend the excellent investigative work conducted by our Detectives and partners that resulted in this arrest.”

