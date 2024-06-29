BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing arson charges in connection with a fast-moving fire that destroyed the Squealing Pig in Mission Hill earlier this week, officials said.

Prasiddha Baruwal, 23, has been arrested on charges of arson of a commercial building, breaking an entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, and willful malicious destruction of property, according to Boston police.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire around midnight Wednesday ordered a second-alarm as heavy flames and smoke poured out of the beloved neighborhood restaurant. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

No additional information was immediately available.

