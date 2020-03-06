Man arrested on assault charges after dog bites woman during heated argument

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man they say ordered his dog to attack a woman during a heated argument on Thursday night in Manchester.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at an apartment on Grove Street around 7:30 p.m. found a female who claimed she was bitten twice by a 120-pound Rottweiler during an argument with a man she new, according to police.

The victim told police that the man, identified as Matthew Flewelling, 47, ordered the dog to attack her after he threw a chair at her and blocked her from exiting the home, police said.

She eventually escaped to another room, locked the door and then contacted police, officials said.

Flewelling was arrested and was charged with second degree assault, criminal restraint, criminal threatening and simple assault at Hillsborough Superior Court-North on Friday, police said.

Large amounts of ammunition and 21 guns were also seized from the premises on Thursday night, police said.

