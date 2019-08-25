Man arrested on assault to murder charges in Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault with intent to murder charges after allegedly stabbing another man in Lowell last week, officials said.

Brandon Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, was arrested in Hudson Saturday in connection with a stabbing in Lowell on Aug. 19, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Sanchez is charged with armed assault intent with intent to murder.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing in Lowell on Aug. 19 allegedly found a 47-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The man allegedly got into an altercation with Sanchez before Sanchez stabbed him, and identified Sanchez as his assailant, according to the district attorney’s office.

Sanchez will be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)