Man arrested on attempted murder charge after shots fired in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following his arrest in connection with a shots fired incident in Lawrence on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Parker Street quickly located a suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Carlos Pimentel-Ortiz, according to Lawrence police, who said a gun was tossed out of a rear window as police approached his building.

Investigators were able to gather enough evidence to charge Pimentel-Ortiz with attempted murder, armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm, among others.

Pimentel-Ortiz also had an active warrant for attempted murder and other firearm charges stemming from a recent shooting on Water Street.

