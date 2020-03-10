Man arrested on attempted murder charge in connection with Randolph shooting

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Randolph on Monday that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 15 Ward St. around 4:50 p.m. Monday found a 28-year-old Randolph man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Jason Mukoro, 34, of Randolph, was arrested at his home without incident on charges of attempted murder, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possessing a Class B drug with intent to distribute.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

