BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing a slew of charges, including assault with intent to murder, in connection with a shooting in Roxbury earlier this month.

Officers responding to the activation of a shot spotter on Ruggles Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 17 spoke with witnesses who said they heard at least seven to eight shots and saw the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Steven Velasquez, open fire on a car, according to Boston police.

The two victims in the car were not hurt, though the vehicle sustained ballistic damage.

While canvassing the scene, officers found at least a dozen spent shell casings on the sidewalk and in the patio area of the park, police said.

Velasquez was taken into custody around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and investigators say they found clothing worn the night of the shooting and a .45-caliber round in his apartment.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

