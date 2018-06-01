Man arrested on Cape after road rage incident involving hammer, knife

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Police in Barnstable arrested a Hyannis man Friday after a road rage incident involving a hammer and knife, police said.

Officers responding around 1 p.m. to South Street found 31-year-old Bryan Parks and a 30-year-old Mashpee man involved in a confrontation.

Parks was crossing the road as the man approached in a pickup truck. Parks threw a metal object at the driver because he did not think the truck was going to stop, according to police.

The man got out of his truck with a hammer in hand and went at Parks, police said. Parks then allegedly pulled out a knife and threw at the man.

No injuries were reported. The man’s truck was damaged.

Parks is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among several other offenses.

