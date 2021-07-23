EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested an Everett man on child porn and possession of methamphetamine charges on Thursday, the city’s police chief has announced.
Officers and troopers executing a search warrant at an apartment building on Route 16 arrested a 29-year-old man on three counts of possession of child pornography and possession of methamphetamine, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.
The man’s name has not been released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
