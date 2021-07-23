EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested an Everett man on child porn and possession of methamphetamine charges on Thursday, the city’s police chief has announced.

Officers and troopers executing a search warrant at an apartment building on Route 16 arrested a 29-year-old man on three counts of possession of child pornography and possession of methamphetamine, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.

The man’s name has not been released.

Last night members of @everettpolicema executed a search warrant on a Rt 16 apt building & arrested a 29 yr old man on 3 counts of Possession of Child Pornography & possession of methamphetamine with assistance from @MassStatePolice Cyber Crime Unit. — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) July 23, 2021

