Man arrested on drug trafficking charges after crack cocaine seized in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges after 38 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded .25 caliber firearm were seized in Dorchester, officials say.

Ricardo Blanchard, 29, was charged with trafficking a Class B drug, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a post Thursday on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Members of a neighborhood drug control unit executed a search warrant at 164 Seaver St. Thursday and upon entering, officers found and took possession of a loaded .25 caliber firearm, a plastic bag containing approximately 38 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, plastic baggies, and $8,524 in U.S. currency, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

