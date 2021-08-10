WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a driving while impaired charge after police say he flashed his high beams at a police officer in Wolfeboro late Monday night and drove with his headlights off after passing the vehicle.

An officer patrolling Center Street around 9:50 p.m. pulled to side of the road when a driver approached him from behind and flashed their high beams at him, according to Wolfeboro police. The driver was stopped after switching off his headlights.

Stephan Raspante, 34, of Wolfeboro, was arrested on charges if driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned Aug. 25 in the 3rd Circuit District Court in Ossipee.

