BOSTON (WHDH) - A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning.

Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found by the address.

With Boston EMS and Fire assisting, officials said Narcan was administered to all victims involved, who then regained consciousness. Boston EMS later took three women and one man to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

According to Boston Police, an investigation found the victims had snorted “a powdery substance before collapsing.” Officers went on to find a fanny pack that contained several small plastic bags of a white, powdery substance, which allegedly belonged to another person at the scene.

The individual was identified as Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, who was soon arrested and charged with:



Trafficking Fentanyl (more than 10 grams)

Distribution of Class A, Drugs

Possession of Class A, Drugs

Eatherton will be arraigned at West Roxbury Court, according to BPD.

