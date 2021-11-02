SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on a firearm charge following a shooting outside of a Seabrook, New Hampshire home that left one dead and another critically injured on Monday morning.

Garrito Fort, 37, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker announced.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting in the area 19 Boynton Lane in Seabrook just after 9 a.m. found a man dead in the driveaway and another man suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Fort initially fled the scene but was later located, officials added.

Investigators have reportedly identified everyone involved in the shooting and officials say they are investigating the details of this incident, including the potential claim of self-defense.

An autopsy of the deceased man, whose name has not been released, is scheduled for Tuesday.

