Man arrested on firearm charge after woman fatally shot inside Boston hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested on a firearm charge shortly after a woman was found fatally shot inside a hotel in Boston late Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the Hyatt Regency at 1 Ave de Lafayette around 11:30 p.m. found a woman on the fifteenth floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston EMS were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. Her name has not been released.

Messiah Leggett, 20, of Hyde Park, was arrested not far from the hotel and arraigned Friday on a charge of possessing a firearm in connection with the incident, court documents indicated.

Leggett acknowledged his “possession of the firearm inside of the hotel room,” investigators stated in a police report.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s official cause of death.

The woman’s death was the second fatal shooting in Boston on Thursday night.

A man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Capen and Evans streets around 10 p.m. was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)