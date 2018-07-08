BOSTON (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man in Massachusetts who led them on a foot chase.

Twenty-nine-year-old Peter Carvalho was walking down a driveway in the Boston neighborhood of Roxbury on Sunday morning, by a house officers had been called to for reports of a fight.

Officers say he walked toward them with what looked like the shape of a firearm in his waistband.

Carvalho allegedly started to run when he was told to show his hands and threw the gun into a backyard. Carvalho was detained shortly after and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlawfully carrying a loaded gun and resisting arrest.

Carvalho will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. His attorney could not be immediately identified.

