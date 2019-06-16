Man arrested on gun, drug charges after Lawrence road rage incident

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is under arrest after allegedly brandishing a gun during a road rage incident that led to a drug bust in Lawrence Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported road rage incident at the Hancock Housing Projects during which a handgun was shown stopped the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Brandon Ortiz, and found a firearm, several pills, and a bag of cocaine, according to police.

Ortiz is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on various narcotics and firearms charges.