Man arrested on gun, drug charges at Manchester, NH hotel

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing weapons and drug charges after his arrest Thursday night at a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel, police said.

Adam Roz, 43, was arrested about 5:25 p.m. by officers responding to a report of a person with a weapon at the Comfort Inn on Queen City Avenue, according to Manchester police. A victim told police Roz stole $3,700 from them and was in possession of a firearm.

While speaking with Roz, police determined he was in possession of a Taurus 9mm handgun and crystal methamphetamine.

Police say a criminal records check revealed that Roz is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)