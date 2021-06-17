LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man will be arraigned on criminal charges Thursday in connection with a violent crash in April that left one woman dead and three others injured.

Pedro Nieves, 29, is slated to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on charges of manslaughter by motor vehicle, operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

A gray 2006 Acura allegedly driven by Nieves struck a black 2011 Honda Civic driven by a 20-year-old Lawrence woman in the area of South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue on April 29, 2021.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital.

Her passenger, identified as 24-year-old Gabriela Hernandez, of Lawrence, was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’s office said.

The two passengers in the Acura, a 31-year old Lawrence man and a 29-year old Methuen man, were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released.

