CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants after a three-hour standoff in Chelsea Wednesday evening, police said.

At around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building on Shurtleff Street for a report of a disturbance, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

Police said Douglas Chin, an apartment resident, allegedly destroyed property and threatened onsite staff during a “violent altercation” in the hallway. He also had outstanding warrants out of Cambridge District Court, including assault charges involving police officers.

When officers tried to arrest Chin, he barricaded himself inside his apartment and made threatening statements, police said. Officers believed he might have been armed with a knife.

A crisis negotiator was called in while neighbors were evacuated from the affected floor, according to police.

At around 10:20 p.m., a tactical team with the Massachusetts State Police responded and arrested Chin inside his apartment, police said.

He was taken to an Everett hospital for evaluation before he was brought to the Chelsea Police Department. Chin was slated to be arraigned Thursday.

