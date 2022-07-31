BOSTON (WHDH) - A 57-year-old man wanted on multiple assault and battery charges was arrested in Boston after police said he was found urinating on an MBTA elevator.

Gerard Burton of Boston was arrested at the MBTA’s Ashmont Station on Saturday morning after Transit Police were informed of a man urinating on an elevator door.

Officials said an officer on patrol responded and originally instructed Burton to stop, but that the suspect continued anyways.

Transit Police said they soon learned several warrants for Burton’s arrest had been issued by Middlesex Superior Court. The warrants were reportedly for Assault & Battery on a 60+/Disabled Person with serious Injuries, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Intimidation of a Witness.

Once arrested and brought to the Transit Police Department’s headquarters, officials also learned Burton was wanted in Rhode Island for a Fraud-related charge(s).

The department said in a release that Rhode Island authorities were informed of Burton’s arrest, and that they they would seek to take custody of him through the Massachusetts court system.

