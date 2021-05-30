BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly daylight shooting in Dorchester on Friday.

Nickoyan Wallace, 46, of Dorchester, is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Ivanildo Barros, 37, of Dorchester, who was found fatally shot in the area of 590 Park St. around 11:30 a.m., according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)